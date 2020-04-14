Recipe: Let drumsticks glaze with Asian fish sauce, vinegar, and brown sugar until they’re dark and sticky

Serves 4

These glazed drumsticks not only pack a flavor punch, but also allow the cook to tend to other things in the kitchen while the chicken turns dark and sticky with glaze. You can put it in the oven, then set on a pot of white rice to serve with it. The glaze is a mixture of Asian fish sauce, seasoned rice vinegar (or cider vinegar), dark brown sugar, and red and black pepper. Crunchy slivers of red onion and a sliced jalapeno top the drumsticks, which are served with fresh cilantro and lime wedges. Of course, you can also use wings or thighs, or a combination of drumsticks, wings, and thighs. Just be sure to cut between the thighs and drumsticks to separate them, so they cook evenly and everything is easier to handle in the pan and on the plate.

2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce 2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar or cider vinegar 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar 1 teaspoon ground black pepper ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 8 chicken drumsticks (2 1/2 pounds total) ¼ red onion, cut into slivers 1 jalapeno chile, or other hot pepper, thinly sliced 1 bunch fresh cilantro

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the drumsticks, combine the fish sauce, vinegar, sugar, black pepper, and red pepper. Mix well. Add the drumsticks and turn them over in the marinade so they're coated all over.

3. In the baking dish, line up the drumsticks in a single layer (they'll fit tightly). Pour the sauce left in the bowl over the chicken. Turn the drumsticks once or twice to coat them well with sauce.

4. Transfer to the oven. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and if the marinade is sticking to the bottom of the pan and no longer liquid, add a few spoons of water to dislodge it. Turn the drumsticks in the marinade and bake for 15 minutes more. Turn again, spoon the marinade over the drumsticks, and return to the oven for a final 15 minutes. (Total baking time is 1 hour.)

5. Serve the drumsticks with red onion, chile, cilantro, and lime.

Caleb Barber