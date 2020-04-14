Recipe: Simmer mushrooms with plenty of paprika for this vegetarian goulash

Serves 4

Mushroom goulash served over pasta yields a hearty vegetarian meal from items you may have in the fridge. The recipe is forgiving and allows for many substitutions. Button or cremini are likely the best mushroom choice, but all others are OK too. If your mushroom slices are thinner than called for here, cook them less. Red, orange, or yellow bell peppers are ideal, but green will work. Crushed tomatoes are fine if you don't have chopped. You could even use tomato sauce. Parsley, thyme, or oregano can stand in for chives. Serve over any pasta in your cabinet -- you'll need 3/4 to 1 pound -- and top with sour cream or plain yogurt (creme fraiche or quark can take the place of sour cream in better times, when it's easier to shop).

3 tablespoons olive oil 1½ pounds button or cremini mushrooms, thickly sliced (to make 6 cups) 1 onion, chopped 2 bell peppers (red, orange, or yellow), cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 tablespoons paprika ½ teaspoon caraway seeds 1 can (28 ounces) chopped tomatoes 1½ cups vegetable stock Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1. In a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add half of the mushrooms, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 to 10 minutes, or until they are browned. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon more olive oil to the pan and cook the remaining mushrooms in the same way. Transfer to the rest of the mushrooms in the bowl.

2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Cook the onion and peppers, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until softened.

3. Add the garlic, paprika, and caraway seeds to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute, or until aromatic.

4. Add the tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes. Return the mushrooms to the pan with the stock, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sauce thickens. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

5. Garnish with chopped chives and spoon over pasta.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick