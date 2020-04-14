Recipe: Simmer split pea soup with potatoes for extra creaminess in this hearty bowl

Serves 6

If you've got a ham bone or bits of ham, split pea soup must be on the menu. Most contain carrots, onions, celery, and ham bone (a bone is ideal here, but if you only have ham, simmer the split peas with chicken or vegetable stock and use the ham for garnish). For a slightly different approach, instead of the root vegetables, add russet potatoes to the pot and blend them into the soup to give it a smooth creaminess. Parmesan adds a salty kick. It's a hearty soup for a chilly night, or when you need something very familiar in the pot.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 8 cups chicken or vegetable stock or 8 cups water with 1 ham bone 1½ cups split peas 2 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup grated Parmesan 1½ cups diced ham (about 1/2 pound) 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook 30 seconds more.

2. Add the stock (or water and ham bone), split peas, potatoes, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and set on the cover askew. Simmer for 50 to 60 minutes, or until the peas are very tender.

3. Remove the ham bone from the pot. Stir in the Parmesan. In a blender, puree the soup in batches until smooth (if you used a ham bone and pieces of ham have fallen off the bone, remove them from the soup, chop coarsely, and return to the pot).

4. Return the soup to the pot and bring to a boil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle into bowls and garnish with diced ham and parsley.

Sally Pasley Vargas