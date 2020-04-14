Recipe: Turn an easy brownie batter with chips into rich cookies

Makes 22

Just like brownies, these rich chocolate cookies, studded with chips, couldn't be easier. Allow several hours (or overnight) for the dough to chill before baking. It will still be quite sticky. Use two spoons to scoop mounds onto the baking sheets and then tap them with your fingers dipped into cold water to shape neat rounds with slightly flattened tops. They're done baking when the tops are just set, not completely firm. As they cool, they will set more. The recipe comes from Julie Riven, with whom I wrote the Globe Magazine cooking column for many years.

½ cup flour ¼ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut up 2 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped 2 eggs ½ cup light brown sugar ¼ cup granulated sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. In a bowl, whisk the flour, salt, and baking powder to blend them.

2. In a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of hot water, melt the butter, semisweet or bittersweet, and unsweetened chocolate. Remove the bowl from the water and wipe the bottom; cool.

3. In another large bowl that will hold all the ingredients, use a wooden spoon to, beat the eggs with the brown and granulated sugars for 1 minute. Beat in the vanilla and chocolate mixture. Stir in the flour mixture, then the chips.

4. Scrape down the sides of the bowl; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight.

5. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Have on hand 2 soup spoons and a glass of cold water.

6. Using the spoons, scoop mounds of batter onto the sheets, leaving 2 inches between them. Dip your fingers into the water and shape the cookies into neat mounds, flattening the tops slightly.

7. Bake the cookies for 14 minutes, switching the position of the baking sheets from back to front, or until the tops are just set when pressed with a fingertip. They will still be soft. Let them cool on the sheets.

8. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar before serving.

Sheryl Julian