FROM THE PANTRY

Recipe: Wrap asparagus with prosciutto and spoon Green Goddess dressing over the spears

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated April 14, 2020, 56 minutes ago
Asparagus with Prosciutto and Green Goddess Dressing
Asparagus with Prosciutto and Green Goddess DressingKaroline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe

Serves 4

A very quick asparagus dish begins by snapping off the tough ends on each spear (just bend them and see where they naturally break). Blanch the spears, dry them, wrap each with a piece of prosciutto, and drizzle them with Green Goddess dressing. This pantry version uses parsley, but some tarragon, fresh chives, or a little mint would also be quite nice in the creamy mixture.

Salt and pepper, to taste
1bunch asparagus, ends trimmed
¼cup mayonnaise
¼cup sour cream
cup chopped fresh parsley
1 anchovy, chopped
Juice of 1/2 lemon
4ounces thinly sliced prosciutto

1. In a deep skillet, bring 2 inches of salted water to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook, turning often, for 1 to 3 minutes, or until tender but still bright green. Transfer the asparagus to a bowl of ice water or very cold tap water. Drain and dry.

2. In a blender, combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, parsley, anchovy, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Blend until the herbs are fine flecks and dressing is smooth.

3. Cut each slice of prosciutto into 4 pieces. Wrap 1 piece of prosciutto around the center of each spear of asparagus. Arrange on a platter. Drizzle with the dressing and serve the remaining dressing separately.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

