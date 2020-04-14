Vegan chocolate to lift your spirits

Prophecy chocolate is made locally. Handout

“Chocolate brings balance to the heart and mind,” says Mateo Block, a bean-to-bar chocolate maker and owner of Prophecy Chocolate. In a time of unease, perhaps chocolate is one thing that can bring us joy. He makes chocolate bars from the heirloom chuncho cacao beans cultivated in Peru on small farms in valleys nestled among the dense vegetation of the Andes near Cuzco. Block, 29, sources them straight from family farmers he met when he lived in Peru for three years while working on organic farms. The beans are small with a high fat content and concentrated flavors, and produces deep chocolate with fruity, floral, and herbal notes. He now shares space with Somerville Chocolate at the Aeronaut Brewing Co. and crafts his bars with spices and botanicals. Maple sugar produced in Vermont sweetens some; others have coconut sugar, fruit powders, or the unrefined Peruvian cane sugar, panela ($5 for 1.5 ounces). Block named one Heart of Mind and makes the exotic bar embedded with rose petals and with reishi and lion’s mane mushroom powders and dandelion root. Another, the Wild New England, has foraged New England blueberries and chaga mushrooms that lend a subtle earthy flavor. Golden Mylk White, a bar that’s creamy colored from coconut milk powder, is spiced with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom. All are vegan. Available at Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Stacy’s Juicebar, 1257 Highland Ave., Needham, 781-444-5842; Organic Garden Café, 294 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-922-0004; The Market Pantry, 4 Ash St., Worcester, 508-479-1171; or order at www.prophecychocolate.com.