When the sky’s the limit, literally

Jack Borden, a former WBZ-TV newsman, has spent the last three decades on a singular mission: getting people to look beyond their daily lives and upward at the sky.

Looking up sounds like such a simple thing, but Borden knew from his own experience, few did it. While lying in a meadow one day at age 49, he saw the sky “as if for the first time in my entire life.” Inspired by that awe, he quit television to bring sky awareness to the nation — including elementary schools, prisons, and nursing facilities, and to the homebound.

Today when so many of us are homebound, the National Day Calendar has proclaimed April 14 the inaugural Look Up at the Sky Day. In honor of Borden’s 92nd birthday, we are urged to appreciate the beauty above, study the clouds, and to search the evening sky for constellations, planets, meteor showers, and falling stars. Findings can be shared on social media using the #LookUpAtTheSkyDay hashtag.