New law scraps criminal charges for simple possession of pot in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state will become “a more fair, just, and equal place” now that simple possession of marijuana will be decriminalized.

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam signed the decriminalization legislation into law over the weekend.

The new law scraps criminal charges for simple possession of marijuana and creates a $25 civil penalty. It also creates a work group to study the impact of legalization of marijuana and eventually release a report on the matter.