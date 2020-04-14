Boston firefighter injured battling Brighton apartment building fire; no residents injured

A Boston firefighter was injured early Tuesday while battling a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Brighton, the Boston Fire Department said.

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the four-story building on 123 Sutherland Rd. when the first firefighters arrived around 1:45 a.m, the department said on its official Twitter account. The fire started on the first floor, and was knocked down within a few hours. Damages are estimated at around $100,000, according to a tweet.