Boston firefighter injured battling Brighton apartment building fire; no residents injured

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated April 14, 2020, 48 minutes ago

A Boston firefighter was injured early Tuesday while battling a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Brighton, the Boston Fire Department said.

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the four-story building on 123 Sutherland Rd. when the first firefighters arrived around 1:45 a.m, the department said on its official Twitter account. The fire started on the first floor, and was knocked down within a few hours. Damages are estimated at around $100,000, according to a tweet.

The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services. No other injuries were reported.

Building management helped apartment residents who were displaced, the department said.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

