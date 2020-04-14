Boston firefighter injured battling Brighton apartment building fire; no residents injured

A Boston firefighter was injured early Tuesday while battling a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Brighton, the Boston Fire Department said.
Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the four-story building on 123 Sutherland Rd. when the first firefighters arrived around 1:45 a.m, the department said on its official Twitter account. The fire started on the first floor, and was knocked down within a few hours. Damages are estimated at around $100,000, according to a tweet.
There was 1 firefighter injured taken by @BOSTON_EMS to the hospital. Damages are estimated at 100,000. Building management to help with the displaced. BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire.
The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services. No other injuries were reported.
Building management helped apartment residents who were displaced, the department said.
The cause of fire remains under investigation.
At approximately 1:45 heavy smoke showing from a 4 story occupied multi apartment building at 123 Sutherland Rd Brighton. Fire was on the fire floor.
