Bridgewater police foundation holds contest for most creative homemade face masks

In an effort to encourage people to wear facemasks — and to lighten the general mood — the Bridgewater Police Foundation is holding a contest for the most creative homemade face masks.

Participants have through May 4 to submit photos of themselves wearing their creations. Anyone can enter, including people from outside Bridgewater, according to an April 10 press release about the contest.

The submissions will be posted on the Facebook page for the foundation’s annual Bridgewater Police 5k and 1-mile kids’ fun run, which is scheduled for Sept. 26. Three winners will be chosen, and given free entry into the race and $50 gift cards.