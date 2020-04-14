Brockton man identified as person with gunshot wounds found in burning car in Sharon

A man who was found dead in a burning car in Sharon early Monday has been identified as Roberto Correa, 44, of Brockton, according to Norfolk District Attorney MIchael Morrissey’s office.

Correa’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a burning car in an apparent homicide, Morrissey’s office said. The car was found shortly after 1 a.m. on Edge Hill Road, completely engulfed in flames.

State and Sharon police are investigating the incident.