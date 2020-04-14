Brookline changes streets to ease social distancing for pedestrians

Brookline is temporarily reconfiguring four high-density streets to make it easier for pedestrians to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes, approved by the town’s Transportation Board April 8, are intended to allow pedestrians to remain at least 6 feet from one another.

On portions of Beacon Street, eastbound and westbound vehicular traffic is being restricted to the left lane, with parking available in the right lane. In both directions, the existing parking lane is open for pedestrians.