Brookline changes streets to ease social distancing for pedestrians

Brookline is temporarily reconfiguring four high-density streets to make it easier for pedestrians to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes, approved by the town’s Transportation Board April 8, are intended to allow pedestrians to remain at least 6 feet from one another.
On portions of Beacon Street, eastbound and westbound vehicular traffic is being restricted to the left lane, with parking available in the right lane. In both directions, the existing parking lane is open for pedestrians.
Parking lanes in each direction are being removed on part of Brookline Avenue, and one parking lane is being removed along the entire length of Harvard Street, providing more pedestrian space. The parking lane on part of Longwood Avenue is being opened to pedestrians as an expansion of the sidewalk.
The freed-up pedestrian spaces on all the affected streets are also available for use as needed for bicycles, scooters, and other mobility devices.
