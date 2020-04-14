Lawrence is creating two emergency shelters in response to COVID-19

Lawrence is establishing two emergency shelters for people who face homelessness and need a safe place to self-quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19.

City officials are not disclosing the location of the shelters to protect the privacy of the individuals served.

The first shelter, which opened April 10, provides 80 rooms for individuals and families who live in single occupancy housing or are qualified by the state to receive homeless services and have been exposed to COVID-19. The second shelter, set to open soon, will house individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and lack a place to self-isolate, according to city officials.