Maine governor extends state of emergency, officials report 1 death and 36 more coronavirus cases

“I sure wish that this proclamation were not necessary, but the continued spread of this deadly virus demands our sustained response,” Mills said.

The state of emergency, which will last until May 15, was set to expire Wednesday. Mills said the proclamation does not extend the current stay-at-home order, set to expire at the end of the month, but it does allow her to review the stay-at-home order and extend it if deemed necessary.

As coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the state, Maine Governor Janet Mills announced a 30-day extension to the state of emergency at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

When asked about comments that President Donald Trump made regarding his power to open state governments, sparking backlash from politicians and the formation of a multistate governor’s pact, Mills said she hasn’t been paying attention to the President’s remarks.

“It’s hard for me to keep on top of all the statements coming out of the White House,” she said. “I don’t think it's necessary for me to respond to them.”

Mills said that she has been in “close contact” with the Vermont and New Hampshire governors, since their states have seen a similar number of coronavirus cases and deaths, but did not say whether she has been speaking with other governors in the pact. In the Northeast, the pact includes governors from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.

Just before the announcement, Maine Center for Disease director Nirav Shah reported one additional death and 36 new cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the death toll to 20 and the total confirmed cases to 734.

A woman in her 70s from York County was the lone victim reported, according to the Maine CDC. She was the fourth person in the county to die after contracting the virus.

Of the people with cases of the virus, 292 patients have recovered, officials said. Patients who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness total 124 of the confirmed cases.

Cumberland County has reported the most cases throughout Maine, with 331 cases, officials said. York and Kennebec have significantly fewer cases reported, with 152 and 81, respectively.

Several long-term care facilities in Maine have seen outbreaks recently in patients and staff members, Shah said. Tall Pines in Waldo county has 24 confirmed cases, including 19 residents and five staff members. The Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough reported 38 total cases, an increase of six since Monday. The Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation has reported eight more cases, bringing the total to 63 cases.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.