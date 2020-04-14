Man arrested for allegedly stabbing man outside Market Basket supermarket in Wilmington

Wilmington Deputy Chief of Police Brian Pupa said the motive behind the attack is still under investigation, but had nothing to do with the grocery store, which was closed at the time of the incident.

A Billerica man was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation in a Market Basket supermarket parking lot in Wilmington Saturday night, Wilmington police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., an altercation broke out between Ryan Thomas, 33, and a 42-year-old man outside the Market Basket at 260 Main St., police said. Thomas allegedly stabbed the man multiple times during the fight, police said.

The victim called 911 and was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, police said. He is expected to survive.

Police arrested Thomas in Billerica Monday and charged him with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday via teleconference at Woburn Municipal Court.

