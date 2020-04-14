Man arrested for allegedly committing lewd act on Red Line train, calling police homophobic slurs

Officers were called to meet an inbound Red Line train at Kendall/MIT Station around 11 p.m., Transit Police said. On board, officers found Adam Smith, 48, allegedly committing a lewd act while sitting on one of the train’s seats and fully exposing his genitals to other passengers, officers said.

A Boston man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly exposed himself on a Red Line train at Kendall/MIT Station, committed a lewd act, and called officers homophobic slurs, Transit Police said in a statement.

Smith immediately became aggressive when officers asked him to leave the train, Transit Police said. He called the officers homophobic slurs and refused to put out the cigarette he had been smoking, they said.

Smith was removed from the train and arrested after a physical struggle with the officers, Transit Police said. He was charged with open and gross lewdness, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



