fb-pixel

Man stabbed in Cambridge, injuries life-threatening

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated April 14, 2020, 24 minutes ago

Cambridge police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Franklin Street and Sydney Street Tuesday evening, officials said.

The victim is believed to be in his 20s or early 30s and was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Cambridge police said in a statement.

Police received the report of the stabbing at 5:18 p.m., according to the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 349-3300 or the anonymous tip line at (617) 349-3359.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com.