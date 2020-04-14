Man stabbed in Cambridge, injuries life-threatening

Cambridge police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Franklin Street and Sydney Street Tuesday evening, officials said.
The victim is believed to be in his 20s or early 30s and was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Cambridge police said in a statement.
Police received the report of the stabbing at 5:18 p.m., according to the statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 349-3300 or the anonymous tip line at (617) 349-3359.
