Native Plant Trust offering online educational programming

“Learning unites us with nature and with each other,” Allen said in the statement.

Courtney Allen, the trust’s director of public programs, said the organization is offering a range of online programs for different interests and levels, including some programs converted from in-person classes to an online format.

Native Plant Trust of Framingham has launched a series of online courses and webinars for participants to learn more about the region’s plant life, the organization said in a statement.

The courses cover topics including gardening with pollinators, the form and function of plants, plus plant families and ecology, the statement said. The webinars include lessons on bird monitoring and habitat, the green industry, and environmental justice for botanists.

Advertisement

The Native Plant Trust is a plant conservation organization that is focused on New England’s native plants, according to the organization’s statement.

It is located at Garden in the Woods, a native plant botanic garden in Framingham. The trust also operates a nursery at Nasami Farm in Whately, and manages six sanctuaries in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

“Life changed drastically in New England and the world over the last month, and while the coronavirus threat prevents us from gathering in person for the time being, it cannot stop us from connecting with the plants in our own backyards,” Allen said.

More information about the programs and how to register is available at www.NativePlantTrust.org.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.