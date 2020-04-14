South End water main break floods Harrison Avenue

Harrison Avenue and some adjacent areas in the South End were flooded, portions of the street collapsed, and parked cars were submerged after a water main ruptured Tuesday night, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The leak began at 9:18 p.m. near 500 Harrison Ave. and quickly flooded the area, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.

“The street has buckled, there are multiple cars under water,” the department wrote. The tweet included dramatic photos of cars and SUVs in standing water, some submerged to the hood or roof.