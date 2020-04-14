South End water main break floods Harrison Avenue

Harrison Avenue and some adjacent areas in the South End were flooded, portions of the street collapsed, and parked cars were submerged after a water main ruptured Tuesday night, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The leak began at 9:18 p.m. near 500 Harrison Ave. and quickly flooded the area, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.
“The street has buckled, there are multiple cars under water,” the department wrote. The tweet included dramatic photos of cars and SUVs in standing water, some submerged to the hood or roof.
At approximately 9:18 a major water leak at 500 Harrison Ave South End .The street has buckled,there are multiple cars under water.Streets in the area are flooded. pic.twitter.com/2GOv35rEpB— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 15, 2020
Boston police were also on the scene in the South End, a spokesman said.
Officers responded to a report of a water main break at 9:24 p.m., said Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.
A spokeswoman for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, Dolores Randolph, said in an e-mail late Tuesday that crews were investigating.
In a pair of tweets later Tuesday, the commission said it was investigating the “possible” break of a 30-inch diameter pipe at the intersection of Harrison and Perry streets and that it was looking into reports of brown water nearby.
Update: BWSC crews on site to investigate possible break on 30” main at the corner of Harrison Ave and Perry St. We are aware of brown water in other locations and are investigating this issue.We appreciate your patience.— BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) April 15, 2020