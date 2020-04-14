Raimondo orders workers to wear masks; R.I. up to 80 coronavirus deaths

PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo is ordering employees at most “customer-facing” businesses to begin wearing masks by Saturday, her latest mandate that is designed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Raimondo’s announcement came on the same day that she announced seven more residents have died from the highly contagious disease, bringing the state’s total to 80. There were 275 new confirmed cases since Monday, placing the total at 3,251.

The mask mandate applies to businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies, where workers often have close contact with the public. She said employers will be required to supply masks, but workers can also purchase or craft their own mask.