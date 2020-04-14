Raimondo orders workers to wear masks; R.I. up to 80 coronavirus deaths

PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo is ordering employees at most “customer-facing” businesses to begin wearing masks by Saturday, her latest mandate that is designed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
Raimondo’s announcement came on the same day that she announced seven more residents have died from the highly contagious disease, bringing the state’s total to 80. There were 275 new confirmed cases since Monday, placing the total at 3,251.
The mask mandate applies to businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies, where workers often have close contact with the public. She said employers will be required to supply masks, but workers can also purchase or craft their own mask.
“You have to do this,” Raimondo said during an afternoon press conference. “You have to do it because it’s going to protect everyone in Rhode Island.”
Raimondo also reminded residents that state courts are closed to non-essential business until at least May 17, which means landlords cannot evict tenants at this time. She said utility companies have been ordered a refrain from shutting off electricity and water until at least May 8.
The latest deaths included two people in their 60s, two people in their 70s, and three people in their 80s, according to Health Department director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. At least 58 of the 80 fatalities have been associated with nursing homes in Rhode Island.
During a conference call reporters after the press conference, Alexander-Scott and Raimondo both said they do not believe the nursing home deaths require an investigation. Alexander-Scott said the state is working with nursing homes to try to prevent outbreaks, but she acknowledged that the homes often serve a vulnerable population.
- Governor Raimondo says seven more Rhode Island residents have died, bringing the total to 80.
- Raimondo says the state now has 3,251 confirmed cases, after adding 275 new cases. There are 213 people in the hospital.
- Raimondo is ordering workers to begin wearing cloth masks for most customer-facing businesses. Companies are required to provide masks. The order takes effect on Monday.
- The state will begin doing spot checks on businesses to make sure they are complying with the mask order. Raimondo says fines can be issued for noncompliance.
- Raimondo says the state has a team of 100 people helping with contact tracing for coronavirus cases.
- Raimondo reminds residents they should be limiting their contact to the same five people all week.
- State courts are closed to all non-essential business until May 17. That includes evictions.
- The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission has extended its order blocking shutoffs until May 8.
- Rhode Island is extending its special enrollment for health insurance through HealthSource R.I. through April 30.
- Health Department Director Nicole Alexander-Scott says slight decrease in confirmed cases is more connected with the Easter holiday than a sign that the actual number of cases is falling.
- Dr. Alexander-Scott says the seven new fatalities included two people in their 60s, two people in their 70s, and three people in their 80s.
- Dr. Alexander-Scott reminded residents that they should schedule doctor’s appointments rather than walking into their doctor’s office.
- When it comes to reopening the economy, Raimondo says it’s likely the restaurants will likely be among the last businesses to come back on line.
- Governor Raimondo says she is working to get more loan money for Rhode Island businesses.
