R.I. native wrote the book on the 1918 influenza pandemic

The bad news is that the coronavirus, which is causing the COVID-19 respiratory illness, appears to be more contagious than the flu that ravaged the nation a century ago. And it takes longer for COVID-19 symptoms to appear -- if they appear at all -- in people who can spread the disease before they know they have it.

The good news, such as it is, is that the 2020 coronavirus pandemic does not appear to be as deadly as the 1918 influenza pandemic .

John M. Barry, author of "The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History"

“That makes management of it a nightmare,” said John M. Barry, the Rhode Island native who wrote the definitive book about the 1918 influenza outbreak. “You don’t have enough data to make good decisions, or to make best possible decisions. It’s a fog of war situation."

Advertisement

Barry -- who was born in Providence and graduated from Classical High School and Brown University -- wrote “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History” in 2004. Now, he is being called upon by national publications to compare and contrast the pandemics -- to talk about the lessons learned or the lessons ignored.

Barry has said the 1918 influenza outbreak killed between 50 million and 100 million people, which would equate to 220 million to 430 million people today. So far, the novel coronavirus has infected about 2 million people worldwide, including about 600,000 in the United States, and 125,000 people have died, including 25,000 in the United States.

During a phone interview from his home in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Barry noted that people appear to be spreading the coronavirus without displaying symptoms, and the symptoms can show themselves much more slowly than the 1918 flu, which hit hard and fast.

Uncertainties about who has the virus are compounding the difficulty in making decisions to stem its spread, he said.

Advertisement

And now, both the president and governors throughout the country are grappling with difficult decisions about when to ease restrictions and reopen portions of the economy.

“You have to reopen at some point, obviously,” Barry said. “But you need testing in place to do that, and it would be better to come out slowly. We don’t have good data, so we are not sure the decision we make will be the right one.”

In his book, Barry underscores the grave consequences of poor decisions made during the 1918 pandemic.

For example, despite the spread of influenza at the time, Philadelphia officials went ahead with a 1918 parade that brought 200,000 people together to promote the government bonds issued to pay for World War I.

“Within 72 hours after the parade, every single bed in each of the city’s 31 hospitals was filled. And people began dying,” he wrote. “Hospitals began refusing to accept patients -- with nurses turning down $100 bribes -- without a doctor or a police order.”

So how are public officials doing amid the 2020 pandemic?

Barry said governors such as New York’s Andrew M. Cuomo and Louisiana’s John Bel Edwards have acted decisively, while other governors, such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis, have been hesitant.

He said his 102-year-old mother still lives in Providence, so he keeps up on Rhode Island news. And he said Governor Gina M. Raimondo “seems to have done well” in responding to the outbreak.

Advertisement

Barry credited former President George W. Bush with preparing a comprehensive national pandemic plan, calling for $7 billion in funding. Indeed, Bush pushed for the pandemic strategy after reading an advance copy of “The Great Influenza" while on vacation at his ranch in Crawford, Texas, in 2005.

Barry ended up serving on a working group that recommended “non-pharmaceutical interventions” to combat an outbreak -- meaning things you can do when you don’t have drugs to fight a disease. Those suggestions now sound very familiar: social distancing, washing your hands, staying home when you’re sick.

One of the keys to a solid pandemic response plan is having “decisive leadership from the White House,” Barry said. But, he said, “We didn’t get that with President Trump,” and the result has been mixed messages and confusion.

“The government should have done all sorts of things beginning in mid-January," Barry said. For example, the country needed to step up production of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, and ventilators, he said. “Certainly, there has been chaos in terms of supply."

Barry said that the single biggest lesson from the 1918 epidemic is a simple one: Tell the truth.

“Those in authority must retain the public’s trust,” he wrote at the conclusion of the book. “The way to do that is to distort nothing, to put the best face on nothing, to try to manipulate no one. Lincoln said that first, and best. A leader must make whatever horror exists concrete. Only then will people be able to break it apart.”

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com