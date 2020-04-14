Salem State offers facilities for community needs related to pandemic

Salem State University recently made its residence halls and some of its other facilities available to meet housing and other community needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 10, the university began providing beds in its residence halls — which were largely vacant due to the pandemic — to homeless families in need of emergency housing that allows for proper social distancing.

It also has agreed to house employees of Northeast Arc — a nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities and autism — who may be exposed to the virus through their work and want to avoid spreading it to their families.