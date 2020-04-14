SJC justice says Hyde Park murder defendant should remain free; rejects DA Rollins plea

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins had argued that William Utley’s alleged criminal history - he was facing two separate charges when he allegedly stabbed Anthony Young to death on March 25, 2018 - made him such a threat to public safety that he should be jailed until trial.

A Hyde Park man accused of committing murder while he was on bail and wearing a GPS monitoring device can remain free before trial because his chronic myeloid leukemia and chemotherapy treatment for the illness make him vulnerable to a coronavirus infection if he is held in jail, a Supreme Judicial Court justice ruled Tuesday.

Utley is charged with second-degree murder. At the time of the slaying, he was wearing a GPS device installed on him when he was released on bail for a 2016 shots-fired incident in Dorchester. Also while on bail for the shots-fired incident, Utley was charged with his fifth operating under the influence charge on Oct. 2, 2018, prosecutors said.

But Supreme Judicial Court Justice Elspeth B. Cypher disagreed with Rollins, who in other cases has fiercely advocated for the release of detainees and inmates because of the threat to their lives posed by the community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, inside jails and prisons.

Cypher agrreed with Rollins’s philosophical views on the public health risk facing detainees and inmates in correctional facilities, but disagreed with Rollins’s view that Utley should be an exception.

“Incarcerated individuals face an increased risk of COVID-19 infection,” Elspeth wrote, citing an April 3 ruling by the high court setting up procedures for release of pretrial detainees. “In addition to this recognized risk, the defendant has a severe underlying health condition that heightens his risk of infection.

“The chemotherapy medication,” she wrote, "further compromises his immune system, placing him at an even higher risk of infection.”

Cypher wrote that no detainees at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department were reported to have contracted COVID-19 as of April 10, but eight correctional officers and one other staffer had been diagnosed with the disease.

"The defendant faces a high risk of critical illness or death if he were to contract COVID-19,'' she wrote.

Moreover, Cypher wrote, the prosecution evidence against Utley for the murder is not very substantial.

"Although the charges faced by the defendant are serious and carry long sentences, the Commonwealth’s evidence against the defendant for the firearm charge and the second degree murder charge does not appear strong,'' Cypher wrote.”

Utley’s defense attorney, Michael Tumopsky, has said in response that Rollins’s opposition to releasing his client runs counter to Rollins’s own pledge to reform the criminal justice system. "That reform must include a re-examination of how we treat even those accused of violent offenses,'' he said. “Fighting to send Mr. Utley back to jail where he faces near certain death is wrong and she ought to reconsider her opposition to his release.”

Utley has been free from the Nashua Street jail and living in Hyde Park while wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet. He is required to stay at home except for medical or court appearances under the bail order issued by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach.

Rollins’s office had no immediate comment on the SJC ruling.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.