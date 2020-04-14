Some 48,000 still without power after storm rips across Mass.

No major injuries were reported despite the wind and range damage.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported around 7:21 a.m that 47,610 customers were still powerless, with the largest concentration - 22,200 - in Plymouth County, followed by Norfolk County with 10,301 customers in the dark.

Utility crews were working early Tuesday to restore power to some 48,000 customers who have been without since a storm with heavy rain and winds as high as 80 miles per hour raced across Massachusetts, downing trees and damaging some homes

According to the National Weather Service, a civilian spotter reported an 80 mile per hour wind gust in Milton Monday afternoon and in Duxbury, winds reached 72 miles per hour. Duxbury police reported Tuesday that several roads remained impassible Tuesday as town and utility crews worked to clear away storm debris.

National Grid crews faced the largest challenge, with 33,000 customers in need of service restoration, while Eversource was working on restarting service for 13,900 customers around 6:20 a.m., according to MEMA.

The powerful winds were also accompanied by heavy rain, with 1.79 inches recorded in Randolph, nearly three inches recorded in Southwick, and two inches in Monson, according to the weather service.

Downed trees also fell onto homes in towns throughout the state. The weather service fielded reports of downed trees from Massachusetts communities including Holyoke, West Springfield, Southbridge, Scituate, Wellesley, Brookfield, Natick, Sutton, Mansfield, Huntington, and Lakeville.

The turbulent weather conditions have ended, the weather service said.

"While it will still be gusty at times [Tuesday] morning, it will not be nearly as strong as Monday,'' forecasters wrote early Tuesday. "Otherwise, a mainly sunny morning, with increasing mid and high clouds this afternoon. Near to slightly below normal high temperatures expected. "

Temperatures will be in the mid 50s in Greater Boston Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies. Some showers are possible Tuesday night, the weather service said.

