Some 48,000 still without power after storm rips across Mass.

Utility crews were working early Tuesday to restore power to some 48,000 customers who have been without since a storm with heavy rain and winds as high as 80 miles per hour raced across Massachusetts, downing trees and damaging some homes
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported around 7:21 a.m that 47,610 customers were still powerless, with the largest concentration - 22,200 - in Plymouth County, followed by Norfolk County with 10,301 customers in the dark.
No major injuries were reported despite the wind and range damage.
According to the National Weather Service, a civilian spotter reported an 80 mile per hour wind gust in Milton Monday afternoon and in Duxbury, winds reached 72 miles per hour. Duxbury police reported Tuesday that several roads remained impassible Tuesday as town and utility crews worked to clear away storm debris.
Good morning Duxbury. Currently 20% of the town has no power which is down from 40% at the height of the storm. We are working with @EversourceMA to get more power crews to town. We have no power restoration ETA available. Thank you for your patience. #weather pic.twitter.com/ayNdQuwYsh— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) April 14, 2020
Wild weather for many across Southern New England yesterday. Continue to inform us on any moderate to significant damage like you see in the photo below. https://t.co/wLkysVxjZO— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 14, 2020
National Grid crews faced the largest challenge, with 33,000 customers in need of service restoration, while Eversource was working on restarting service for 13,900 customers around 6:20 a.m., according to MEMA.
We’re seeing damage to the electric system as winds take down 🌲 onto poles & wires. We recognize being without power during a time when many of us are learning and working from home is challenging, and we have 100s of crews working to respond as quickly and safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/gvpvpEhBdU— Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) April 13, 2020
MA/RI Customers: Winds are gradually diminishing across the region. Where conditions are deemed safe, our crews will continue to work throughout the night & into tomorrow to restore power. Estimated restoration times will continue to be refined as damage assessment comes in. pic.twitter.com/XtC269wPOt— National Grid US (@nationalgridus) April 14, 2020
The powerful winds were also accompanied by heavy rain, with 1.79 inches recorded in Randolph, nearly three inches recorded in Southwick, and two inches in Monson, according to the weather service.
Downed trees also fell onto homes in towns throughout the state. The weather service fielded reports of downed trees from Massachusetts communities including Holyoke, West Springfield, Southbridge, Scituate, Wellesley, Brookfield, Natick, Sutton, Mansfield, Huntington, and Lakeville.
The turbulent weather conditions have ended, the weather service said.
"While it will still be gusty at times [Tuesday] morning, it will not be nearly as strong as Monday,'' forecasters wrote early Tuesday. "Otherwise, a mainly sunny morning, with increasing mid and high clouds this afternoon. Near to slightly below normal high temperatures expected. "
Temperatures will be in the mid 50s in Greater Boston Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies. Some showers are possible Tuesday night, the weather service said.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.