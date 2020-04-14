fb-pixel

Missing toddler located, Stow police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated April 14, 2020, 47 minutes ago

Police in Stow have located for a toddler who had been missing in the Middlesex County town since 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The child was last seen around 11:15 am. on Kerrington Way and later found on Taylor Road in Stow.

No further information is currently available.



