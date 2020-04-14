Missing toddler located, Stow police say

Police in Stow have located for a toddler who had been missing in the Middlesex County town since 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Update.....child has been found safe. Thank you everyone for your help...— STOW PUBLIC SAFETY (@stwpublicsafety) April 14, 2020
The child was last seen around 11:15 am. on Kerrington Way and later found on Taylor Road in Stow.
No further information is currently available.
****MISSING CHILD**** Active search going on April 14 at 11:15 am. Maggie has been missing for 45 minutes. Last seen on Kerrington Way. If you have seen her please call the Stow PD 978-897-4545 pic.twitter.com/w0lJlyI6jD— STOW PUBLIC SAFETY (@stwpublicsafety) April 14, 2020
