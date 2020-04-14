Weymouth extends due date for paying property tax bills

Weymouth property owners will get another month to pay their tax bills, as the town joined other communities that have extended the deadlines for paying real estate and personal property taxes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fourth quarter real estate and personal property tax bills originally were due May 1, but Mayor Robert Hedlund pushed that date to June 1.

Hedlund announced in an April 11 statement that motor vehicle excise taxes and water and sewer bills also will be due on June 1, instead of their original March 10 deadline.