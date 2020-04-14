Why Bernie Sanders’s endorsement of Joe Biden didn’t matter: Let us count the ways

In front of thousands, the pair said they came to some agreements on health care and higher education policy, and that they would be united going forward to defeat Donald Trump. Some Sanders supporters on that hot, July afternoon, made a show of it when they walked out in protest.

Four years ago, after a very heated presidential primary, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton gathered at a high school gymnasium in New Hampshire to end the primary campaign weeks before the convention.

Sanders would go on to campaign more for Clinton and help raise money for her. Clinton felt it was too little, too late. On the Howard Stern show last year, Clinton looked back and said she didn’t “hate” anybody, but Sanders waited too long to endorse her and it hurt her campaign, “no doubt about it.”

Advertisement

"And I hope he doesn't do it again to whoever gets the nomination. Once is enough,” she said.

Whether Sanders would endorse Joe Biden, how he would endorse, and what he would say exactly have been some of the big political questions for the past month when it became clear that Biden would likely be the Democratic nominee.

On Monday, Sanders answered some of those questions. Just five days after suspending his campaign, the Vermont senator fully endorsed Biden on a livestream video.

"We need you in the White House," said Sanders to Biden."I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe."

But as the livestream went on, it demonstrated how, in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, this particular endorsement may not matter all that much at all.

Here are three reasons why:

1. It didn’t break through the news cycle

Typically, all that endorsements bring the candidate running is some positive news coverage. That is the one thing they can count on. In this particular case, here is Sanders, a prominent player in Democratic Party politics with a devoted base of supporters, saying something nice about the candidate in the race.

Advertisement

But the discussion, at least on cable news that night, was all about coronavirus, particularly President Trump’s long press conference where he claimed to have ultimate power.

2. Sanders has little ability to convince his supporters to join Biden

Even has the livestream was taking place, it was clear that not all Sanders supporters were going along to join team Biden. These were not just the vocal, trolling Bernie Bros either. The former national press secretary for the Sanders campaign said she wasn’t into it. Shaun King, one of his most prominent surrogates, was also not on board. The youth-led Sunrise Movement quickly said there are other items they needed to hear from Biden. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said she is looking for “a gesture from the vice president” than he understands the issues progressives care about.

In other words, it is unclear whether or not Sanders can even unite his faction of the party behind Biden.

3. This is a race defined by Trump, not Democratic unity

Then again, the Democratic Party may not need Sanders to unite the party to vote for Biden, when they have President Trump.

Reelection campaigns are almost always about the incumbent. This one even more so. Biden didn’t become the nominee because he promised any big plans. His mandate, if there was one from primary voters, was that he was simply the guy who could beat Trump.

Advertisement

Four years ago this was a much different calculation. Sanders supporters believed that the fundamental task was changing the Democratic Party itself. Many still believe that, but others are still very mindful of who is in the White House.

For months, the Democratic Party seems worried that Sanders wouldn’t fully back the nominee. But this week, the endorsement seemed like a formal check-the-box moment rather than some important pivot point of the campaign.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.