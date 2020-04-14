Airlines, Trump administration close to a $25 billion deal on coronavirus aid package

Under the terms of the deal being discussed, 70% of the money would be given to the airlines outright, but 30% would have to be paid back to the government. In addition, the government would be given warrants equal to 10% of the amount the carriers receive.

The deal could be announced as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, according to two individuals who are close to the negotiations and spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

US airlines are close to an agreement to accept $25 billion in grants from the government - a cash infusion the industry hopes will buy it time as it navigates through unprecedented economic upheaval fueled by the novel coronanvirus.

However, the individuals emphasized that discussions are still ongoing so some details of the plan could change.

After a weekend of back-and-forth between the airlines and the administration, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signaled Monday that a deal was close. Negotiations have been ongoing since April 3, when more than a half-dozen carriers submitted applications for the money.

"I'm very pleased to say we've worked very hard," Mnuchin said. "We've have had discussions with almost all the airlines. I've personally had discussions with all the major airlines' CEOs."

Mnuchin noted that some exceptions to the requirements have been made for smaller airlines to allow their applications to be processed more quickly.

Even so, for larger carriers, including American, Delta, United and Southwest, he said: "I think you'll see very quickly decisions coming out."

President Donald Trump, who has been vocal about the need to support U.S. carriers, then chimed in, saying: "We've had very good discussions with the airlines - very good discussions."

The deal comes despite the earlier objections from airlines, unions and some Democratic lawmakers to the administration's plan to impose conditions on the payroll grants. Mnuchin signaled early on that the administration would demand an equity stake in airlines in exchange for providing aid.

On Sunday, Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, criticized the administration's plan to require airlines to pay back a portion of the money.

"I should be clear that if this stands, job cuts will happen now AND longer term cuts will come in October," she tweeted. "This is absolutely stealing from the money Congress allocated directly to workers."

Meanwhile, Airlines for America, a trade group that represents some of the nation's largest carriers, emphasized the need for quick action with as few strings as possible.

"We appreciate the Administration's recognition of the gravity of the situation," the group said in a statement. "U.S. carriers remain hopeful that Treasury will act expeditiously to release Direct Payroll Assistance funds - with as few restrictions as possible - to help U.S. airlines protect their 750,000 jobs, which is critically important amid our country's record unemployment claims."

The Cares Act, a $2 trillion dollar economic rescue package, signed by Trump last month, included $29 billion in grants to airlines for payroll support - $25 billion to passenger carriers and $4 billion to cargo operators. In addition, the legislation provides $25 billion in loans or loan guarantees.

Under the act, airlines are eligible to receive payouts equal to their payroll costs between April and October of last year. That puts Delta and American in line to receive a maximum of almost $7 billion each, with an additional $6.5 billion for United, according to data published by the Transportation Department. Southwest could get up to almost $4.3 billion; JetBlue and Alaska are each in line to see more than $1 billion each.

Even so, airlines may not see the full amount they are seeking because the $31 billion in total wages and benefits paid by airlines in those six months exceeds the total amount in the bailout package. In that instance, the Treasury Department is allowed to reduce the individual awards if the $25 billion fund comes up short, according to an application form released this month.

The airline industry pushed for an aid package, citing dramatic drops in air travel fueled by government imposed travel restrictions and stay-home orders designed to stop the spread of the virus. They said that without the money, they would be forced to layoff thousands of workers.

Unions representing pilots, flight attendants, maintenance workers and others also launched an aggressive campaign in support of the legislation, emphasizing that the money would go directly to employees, not executives or shareholders.

Even so, airline executives warned that the next few months could be bleak.

Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian told employees that second-quarter revenue at the Atlanta-based carrier will probably be down 90% and that without more cost-cutting and efforts to raise new financing, the government money would be gone by June.

According to data provided by Airlines for America, carriers have idled more than 2,200 planes, more than one-third of their fleets, with more groundings planned. In some cases, cancellations have far outpaced the number of new reservations.

In a call Tuesday, the International Air Transport Association estimated that carriers would lose $314 billion in revenue this year, a 55% drop.

U.S. carriers directly employ about 750,000 workers, according to Airlines for America.

Airlines that receive the grants would be barred from furloughing workers until Sept. 30, and could not issue dividends or buy back their stock until late 2021. They also would be required to maintain service levels as far out as 2022 - a condition that has brought pushback from some carriers that argue it does not take into account services that run seasonally. Some airports have objected to conditions outlined by the Transportation Department that would allow airlines to consolidate some routes, saying that could hamper the ability to get personnel or supplies to areas in need of aid.