Boston police officer dies after contracting the coronavirus

A Boston police officer has died of complications due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the department confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The department did not immediately identify the officer.
“We are working to inform extended family members and more information will be released as soon as possible,” department officials wrote in a press release.
Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Police Commissioner William Gross are expected to speak about the death at a City Hall press conference at 5 p.m.
At least 65 sworn Boston police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as have nine civilian workers, department spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle said over the weekend. This is the department’s first reported death due to the pandemic.
