Baker says he’ll work with other states, warns it’s too soon to ease up on efforts against coronavirus

“Many of those states are significant commerce, trading and travel partners with us,” Baker said. “And the most important thing, I think, we all need to do when we think about reopening the economy is to do it safely and to do it in a way that ensures confidence in the public that it will be done in a way that doesn’t create a rebound, an echo, whatever phrase you want to use, with respect to what we’ve been through” in recent weeks.

“I do think it’s important for us to collaborate and cooperate” to ensure no state unwittingly does something that would harm a neighbor as states emerge from the pandemic, Baker said.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday stood by his decision to join a coalition of governors from Eastern states who will work together in planning the region’s return to normalcy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Baker, speaking during his daily briefing at Joint Base Cape Cod, where a temporary field hospital is slated to open Monday, emphasized, “We’re going to do, in the end, what’s right for Massachusetts and for the people of Massachusetts.”

The governor again rejected the notion of reopening the state’s economy too soon. “Opening before we’re ready," he said, "will only make matters worse.”

“Taking our foot off the pedal, with respect to what we need to do to push back right now [against] the virus would squander in many cases a lot of the progress that we’ve made,” he said.

President Donald J. Trump wants to restart the nation’s stalled economy and has drawn flak for his claim of “total authority” to do so. The divisive Republican, in a tweet Tuesday, appeared to liken the coalitions being formed by governors on both the East and West coasts to a “mutiny.”

Asked if he felt he was part of a mutiny, the moderate Republican Baker said, "We’re a lot more interested in the work than we are in the noise. For Massachusetts to forge ahead here without presuming we’re going to have conversations with states that are around us … would just be a bad idea.”

Advertisement

He also warned that "we’re still on the upswing in this pandemic.”

Baker said he knows many people are concerned about when they can resume their normal lives. “I can promise you that I am, too,” he said, while cautioning that “our data is showing that we have some very difficult days and weeks ahead.”

The temporary hospital at Joint Base Cape Cod will be a 94-bed facility, Baker said. That’s in addition to the larger temporary hospitals at the DCU Center in Worcester and the Boston Hope facility at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, which has 1,000 beds. Baker said the state also plans to open another temporary hospital at a UMass Lowell recreation center with 95 beds, as well as a 140-bed facility at UMass Dartmouth.

The governor also returned to his regular theme of the importance of testing.

As of Monday, he said, Massachusetts had conducted about 122,000 tests, making it the third or fourth largest tester in the country. Twenty-eight testing sites are operating around the state.

“We continue to get more nimble and more creative with our testing,” he said. “We’ll keep working to expand our testing capacity.”

He called testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine “big parts of any legitimate effort” to fight the virus, adding that those tactics play “a major role associated with any attempt to reopen” normal life.

Advertisement

Baker said Massachusetts remains at about 50 percent capacity for available hospital beds for varying levels of care statewide.

He also praised the work of the National Guard, which has been instrumental in setting up field hospitals and aiding with testing, among other initiatives.

“When you call, they come,” Baker said of Guard personnel.

Separately Tuesday, the Boston Police Department confirmed that an officer has died of complications due to COVID-19.

“We are working to inform extended family members and more information will be released as soon as possible,” department officials wrote in a statement.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Police Commissioner William Gross were expected to speak about the death at a City Hall press conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Daily life around the world has been disrupted as governments have closed businesses and asked people to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus. The world economy has ground to a halt.

The virus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened more than 1.9 million people and killed more than 121,000. In the United States, more than 584,000 people have been sickened and more than 23,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a surge of severely ill patients that Baker said last week was expected to peak toward the end of an April 10 to 20 time window.

Advertisement

Experts differ on the expected death toll in the state. Modeling by the University of Washington suggests that by August more than 8,200 people in Massachusetts are expected to die from the virus. By contrast, a state model projects a maximum of about 4,300 could die, the Globe reported last week.

The virus can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people with serious underlying conditions are most at risk for severe illness and death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.