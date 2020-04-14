Some Republicans join backlash over Trump’s claim of ‘total’ authority over coronavirus response

Republicans are joining Democrats in a growing backlash against comments from President Trump Monday asserting “total” authority over deciding when to lift stay-at-home orders implemented by governors to combat the coronavirus spread.

“When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total,” Trump said during a raucous briefing Monday night, as he was pressed on his claims that he could overrule local officials in reopening businesses and schools. The comment sparked an immediate outcry from the president’s critics, who said it was another example of Trump’s disregard for the constitutional limits of his office.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he would refuse to reopen the economy if Trump mandated he do so in a way that could harm New Yorkers, and chided him for acting like a “king."