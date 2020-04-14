Some Republicans join backlash over Trump’s claim of ‘total’ authority over coronavirus response

Republicans are joining Democrats in a growing backlash against comments from President Trump Monday asserting “total” authority over deciding when to lift stay-at-home orders implemented by governors to combat the coronavirus spread.
“When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total,” Trump said during a raucous briefing Monday night, as he was pressed on his claims that he could overrule local officials in reopening businesses and schools. The comment sparked an immediate outcry from the president’s critics, who said it was another example of Trump’s disregard for the constitutional limits of his office.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he would refuse to reopen the economy if Trump mandated he do so in a way that could harm New Yorkers, and chided him for acting like a “king."
But those critics also were joined by some Republicans, who traditionally have been the loudest in supporting a less powerful federal government in favor of the states, but who often have been reluctant to criticize Trump on the issue.
Among them was Liz Cheney, a congresswoman from Wyoming and daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney.
The federal government does not have absolute power.— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 13, 2020
“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” United States Constitution, Amendment X
Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, did not directly respond to Trump’s comments but said the reopening decisions should be left to the states, citing “the Constitution & common sense.”
How & when to modify physical distancing orders should & will be made by Governors.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 14, 2020
Federal guidelines issued by @CDCgov & @WhiteHouse will be very influential.
But the Constitution & common sense dictates these decisions be made at the state level. pic.twitter.com/6izVqInX9z
Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University who testified during Trump’s impeachment hearings that the abuse of power claims brought by the House did not rise to the level of impeachment, also rebuked Trump in a tweet Monday evening.
Pres Trump stated that “When somebody is President of the United States, his authority is total.” The Constitution was written precisely the deny that particular claim. It also reserved to the states (& individuals) rights not expressly given to the federal government.— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 13, 2020
Trump’s comments could even spark a new challenge in November. Representative Justin Amash, a former Republican who left the party last summer, tweeted Monday that he believed “Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option,” and hinted that he was looking at a run “closely.”
Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week.— Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 14, 2020
