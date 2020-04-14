Spain reports fewest new virus cases in more than three weeks

Spain reported the smallest number of new coronavirus infections since March 20 on Monday and saw the daily death toll decrease.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 3,477 new cases detected, bringing the total number to 169,496, the health ministry said. The country saw 517 more people die from Covid-19, bringing the total to 17,489.

Spain is currently in the fifth week of a nationwide lockdown that is keeping most people at home, many shops closed and large swathes of the economy on standstill as the government tries to contain the outbreak. Spain has overtaken Italy to become the focal point of the pandemic in Europe and has more confirmed cases than any country other than the U.S.