US governors, at center of coronavirus response, weigh what it will take to reopen states

In Mississippi, where a statewide shelter-in-place order is set to expire Monday, Gov. Tate Reeves said parts of the state could soon prepare to see other restrictions lifted.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois said he has begun reaching out to leaders of other Midwestern states to form a regional coalition to help make decisions on opening businesses and schools when the time comes.

CHICAGO — In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown said the move toward reopening her state would be a cautious and incremental one, guided by data on transmission of the coronavirus, availability of personal protective equipment and testing capacity, among other factors.

Advertisement

The nation’s governors and mayors Tuesday proceeded with their own plans for how communities will reopen public life, in many cases pointedly ignoring President Donald Trump’s declaration that he alone has the authority to decide when to “open up the states.”

Just as the governors were the ones who shut the country down, they will be the ones to decide when to open it, they indicated.

“He might want to read the Constitution,” Pritzker, a Democrat, said of Trump.

In many parts of the country, governors from both parties said they were a long way off from telling Americans to go back to work and to their normal lives, but they also said it was not too early to make plans for that eventuality.

“We have some very difficult days and weeks ahead,” said Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, a Republican.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California avoided providing any timeline, but he offered a glimpse of what his state’s “new normal” would be like. Face coverings are likely to be a feature of public life, at least for a time. Patrons of restaurants are likely to have their temperatures taken before being seated and will be served by someone in a mask and gloves. Menus might be disposable.

Advertisement

“Normal it will not be,” Newsom, a Democrat, said. “At least until we have herd immunity and a vaccine.”

Across the country, governors who have gained both visibility and stature during the coronavirus outbreak, coordinating their states’ responses and often holding televised daily news conferences, were unwilling to cede the new platforms and responsibility they built in recent weeks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York began Tuesday by heaping scorn on Trump — “We don’t have a king. We have a president,” he said in one television interview — before quoting Alexander Hamilton and then adopting what could perhaps count as a more conciliatory approach.

“I’m not going to allow anything bad to happen to the people I represent,” Cuomo, a Democrat, added. “I see my job very clearly — I get hired by the people of the state of New York to fight for them and to protect them.”

Some governors, particularly Republicans loyal to Trump, said they believed that governors would certainly act in concert with the president. Late Tuesday, a day after Trump asserted that he had “total” authority to reopen the American economy himself, he sounded a more cooperative tone. Trump suggested at a news conference that some states would be ready to open soon, and said that he would be speaking to all of the nation’s governors and would be “authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening” at an appropriate time.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said he thought states would follow the White House’s guidance as they decided when to reopen.

“What’s going to happen is, you’re going to have people move in that direction,” DeSantis, a Republican, said. “You’re going to see states inevitably follow, because one or two states does it, you know, the other states are kind of going to be at a disadvantage.”

In Pennsylvania, as in other states, political leaders are in disagreement about the timeline for reopening. Some Republican lawmakers are considering legislation that would reopen certain businesses, while the state’s health secretary has warned that would be premature and has spoken instead of a more gradual opening, perhaps county by county.

The state’s Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, said on Tuesday he was in discussions with lawmakers of both parties about plans for reopening, and on Monday he joined several governors of Northeast states to announce they were considering the question regionally. But the governor was firm on who did not have that power: the president.

“We had the responsibility for closing states down, essentially,” Wolf said, referring to other governors wrestling with the matter. “We also have the responsibility — the feet on the ground here, the people who know best what’s going on in our state — to figure out how we’re going to reopen.”

The plans in the Northeast will be developed by an improvised think-tank-like team with three representatives — the chief of staff, an economic development expert and a health expert — from each state. The governors who formed the coalition, which also includes Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, said the group would create “a fully integrated regional framework” while weighing economic, scientific and social data.

Advertisement

From the beginning, there has been no central playbook for how to handle the coronavirus in the United States.

Some states, like California, shut down early and entirely. Others, like Florida and Texas, issued piecemeal orders for residents to stay home, first at the city and county level, and later statewide. A small number of more rural states, including Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, have yet to adopt stay-at-home orders, deciding instead to close businesses and appeal to residents’ judgment.

It is possible that the reopening of America could be just as ad hoc.

One model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been cited by the White House, predicts that states that were slower to adopt the most stringent social distancing orders will see the worst of the crisis last through the beginning of June, a month longer than states that took early action.

“We’re seeing right now two different Americas,” said Ali Mokdad, a public health expert at the University of Washington who worked on forecasting. “When we talk as a country about needing to go back to business, certain states are ready theoretically as of May, but many aren’t as of June.”

Advertisement

As long as the virus is active anywhere, he said, there will be risks. “We are a mobile society and we travel a lot,” he said. “That’s the problem.”

Some Republican governors said they would gradually get their people back to work but only with the guidance and collaboration of the White House.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has provided few details about his plan, but he has said that he wants a staggered approach, in which businesses that have a minimal impact on the spread of the coronavirus open first and other businesses follow.

Abbott, a Republican, said he had spoken over the weekend with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about his plan to reopen businesses.

“This is all done in collaboration,” Abbott said of working with the federal government.

In Washington state, where an early outbreak took place, Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said on Tuesday that the president’s remarks had been dangerous.

“What went through my mind is, ‘You can’t make this stuff up,’” Inslee said. “No one with even the most basic understanding in our middle schools thinks that we have a royalty situation where someone is vested with such a high degree of wisdom that they can countermand the duly elected governors.”