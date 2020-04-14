fb-pixel

Watch live at 11:30 a.m.: N.Y. Governor Cuomo gives a coronavirus update

Updated April 14, 2020, 13 minutes ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.CINDY SCHULTZ/NYT

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give a coronavirus update at 11:30 a.m. Watch it live here.


