A grim game of Survivor: Massachusetts

According to the document on which Cohen’s statements are based, the “criteria must be as clear, transparent, and objective as possible.” As it turns out, they are sorely lacking along these dimensions.

As Rachelle G. Cohen tells us ( “To the baby boomers: We’re toast,” Opinion, April 13), in Massachusetts the allocation of scarce resources, such as ventilators, will be based on chances of long-term survival. According to this principle, if two people need some resource, and only one can get it, the younger person will have priority.

The basic standard involves what are called “life-cycle considerations,” meaning that younger individuals would get a higher priority. This is justified on the basis of the fact that “it is a valuable goal to give individuals equal opportunity to pass through the stages of life.”

One wonders, then, how this statement would be justified: “While age may break ties between an adult and pediatric patient, age should not serve as a tiebreaker between two patients under the age of 18." Why? After all, a person who is, say, 10, stands to gain more by being saved than one who is 16.

One also wonders how this statement is justified: “Individuals who perform tasks that are vital to the public health response, including all those [who] work directly to support the provision of care to others, should be given heightened priority.” Given this standard, one could reasonably argue that people who are vital to public transportation, education, or government also should receive heightened priority.

In short, the criteria are neither clear, transparent, nor objective. They are based on little more than intuition.

William Vaughan Jr.

Chebeague Island, Maine





Race, income will indeed be factors here

In talking about the formula the state has devised for determining who would get a ventilator in case of a shortage, Rachelle G. Cohen says that the “good news is that race, ethnicity, and ability to pay won’t count,” but that health-related issues — “underlying conditions” — will. In fact, by that calculation, low-income people of color will, without question, be negatively affected. There is a clear and strong correlation between race and poverty and the presence of health issues that lead to shortened life expectancy. The policy may not state that race and ability to pay play a role in decision-making, but I believe the results of applying it will prove otherwise.

Pat Mcsweeney

Charlestown





We must fully honor lifetime contributions

Re “To the baby boomers: We’re toast”: So true, and thus boomers need to do the utmost to avoid the need for equipment such as ventilators. If we’re smart and exhibit a degree of wisdom, we will increase our odds of survival.

As for the triage directives themselves, there is some danger in the message conveyed. The life-cycle principle may be necessary and ethically justified, but it’s critical that our society fully honor and respect the lifetime contributions of older people and their acquired knowledge. Let’s not forget that age is not a measure of a person’s worth.

Marjorie Lee

Wayland







