The next coronavirus bill must also go big

When the economy recovers, we’ll need to return to a pre-Trump level of budgetary seriousness. But now is hardly the time to worry about that. Washington needs to think big and go bold as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 contagion. Republicans want another $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program , which makes forgivable loans to companies that retain their workforces. That program was originally funded at $350 billion, but more than $200 billion of those dollars are already committed, if not yet dispersed.

Yes, it will be borrowed money, but that’s not a problem right now. US bonds are a much-desired safe harbor in this worldwide storm. After World War II, the Britain had a national debt that was well over 250 percent of Gross Domestic Product , notes economist Peter Diamond. We aren’t even close to that level.

With the economy bludgeoned by the coronavirus, Americans will have large needs for the foreseeable future, which means the federal government must step in again, in a big way, with stimulus and sustenance dollars.

That’s a worthy cause, certainly, but Democrats say the next bill should also be about replenishing the other critical programs established in the big sustenance and stimulus bill Congress passed last month.

Advertisement

They are right there. The March response shouldn’t be a once-only effort. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal say the next bill should be in the $1 trillion range. That probably won’t be the last federal intervention needed. Ultimately, to repair the hole this crisis has blown in the economy, another $2 trillion in federal spending may well be required, estimates Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Several governors have called for an additional half-trillion-dollar infusion to support state and local governments. Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York said Tuesday that the Empire State now has a $10 billion deficit. With economic activity in a tailspin, deficits will plague each and every state. Zandi thinks another $350 billion to $400 billion will be needed on that front over the next two years or so.

Advertisement

“Aid to state and local governments is always tried and true stimulus,” Zandi notes. “And it’s very important, because if the states don’t get it, they have no choice but to cut spending or raise taxes — and that’s just going in the opposite direction.” (States can’t operate in the red the way the federal government can.)

There’s also a need to keep hard-pressed hospitals and community health centers solvent; Neal says at least $100 billion is required there.

With this crisis unlikely to end any time soon, the next bill should also re-up the previous income infusions to Americans of $1,200 per adult, starting to phase down at $75,000 in individual or $150,000 in joint income, and $500 for each dependent child, with no phase-down.

“You are just going to have to do it again,” says Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat, who adds that with 17 million more Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks, "it’s obvious we need more money for unemployment insurance.”

Republican leadership in both the Senate and the House, however, have said the next bill that moves should be limited to the $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Act. Thus the statement that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy issued over the weekend, saying they aren’t willing to negotiate over the matter.

Advertisement

That, in a word, is absurd, an attempt to draw a line in storm-blown sand. Much of the federal response to the coronavirus crisis has been negotiated between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi, Neal, and Senate Democrats. This legislation must include give-and-take between those parties as well. McConnell and McCarthy need to understand that there’s no room for petty partisan politics or my-way-or-the-highway ultimatums for the duration of this crisis.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.