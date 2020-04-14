‘Tiger King’: Is this the best we can view?

Reading the two writers’ takes on “Tiger King” (“Cat fever,” Weekend, April 10) only reinforces what is known about the human species: In general, we are voyeurs, we are preoccupied with being amused, and our obsession with being entertained has no limits. James Gordon Bennett, the main force behind The New York Herald, recognized this in the mid-1800s. Bennett knew his readers and stated that they “were more ready to seek six columns of the details of a brutal murder, or the testimony of a divorce case . . . than the same amount of words poured forth by the genius of the noblest of authors.”

While one can learn about the dirty business of tiger captivity by watching this series, I don’t believe they needed seven hours to make this point. The show was clearly more about the lives of these sleazy, repellent characters. The show was recommended to me, and midway through the third episode, I had had enough.