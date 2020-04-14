Celtics’ Jayson Tatum says he hasn’t picked up a basketball since games stopped last month

Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum says he hasn’t touched a basketball since scoring 30 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers on March 10.

“I got weights and bands and a bike to do some cardio,” Tatum said Tuesday after informing Michigan’s Emoni Bates he became the first sophomore to win Gatorade’s national player of the year award in high school basketball. “It’s tough, but on the other side, I know there are more important things going on in the world,”