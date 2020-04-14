Former Archbishop Williams basketball star Asiah Dingle transferring to Stony Brook to be closer to ailing father

Less than a week after announcing her intention to transfer from Kent State University, former Archbishop Williams basketball star Asiah Dingle committed to Stony Brook University Monday afternoon.

A two-time Globe All-Scholastic and three-time MIAA Division 3 state champion at Archies, the 5-foot-4 guard from Stoughton announced her transfer Thursday. She hopes to be granted a waiver for immediate eligibility; her transfer was based mostly on the health condition her father, Maurice Dingle.

“Being able to have my support system closer,” Dingle said, "just in case anything happens to him, I’ll be able to come home right away.” It is roughly a 4-hour drive from Stony Brook, N.Y. to the Boston area.