Former Archbishop Williams basketball star Asiah Dingle transferring to Stony Brook to be closer to ailing father

Less than a week after announcing her intention to transfer from Kent State University, former Archbishop Williams basketball star Asiah Dingle committed to Stony Brook University Monday afternoon.
A two-time Globe All-Scholastic and three-time MIAA Division 3 state champion at Archies, the 5-foot-4 guard from Stoughton announced her transfer Thursday. She hopes to be granted a waiver for immediate eligibility; her transfer was based mostly on the health condition her father, Maurice Dingle.
“Being able to have my support system closer,” Dingle said, "just in case anything happens to him, I’ll be able to come home right away.” It is roughly a 4-hour drive from Stony Brook, N.Y. to the Boston area.
Advertisement
In her first season, Dingle earned all-freshman honors in the Mid-American Conference. As a sophomore this past winter, she led Kent State (19-11) in scoring (13.3 per game), assists (3.4) and steals (2.2 per game). She started in 30 of 32 games as a freshman, but started in only 15 of 28 appearances as a sophomore.
Stony Brook posted an all-time best 28-3 record this past season, and was preparing to host Maine in the America East title game before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. Dingle hopes to factor in as the starting point guard.
“It was first, number one, being closer to my family,” Dingle said. “Besides that, [Kent State] wasn’t really a good fit for me. I love the people there, though, especially my teammates.”
She was impressed that Stony Brook head coach Caroline McCombs reached out to her directly once Dingle put her name in the transfer portal. On Monday, McCombs received a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
“It’s a family atmosphere," Dingle said.