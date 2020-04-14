Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees co-chairperson, dies of non-coronavirus illness at age 63

Hank Steinbrenner, co-chairperson of the New York Yankees, died after a lengthy illness on Tuesday in Florida, according to the New York Post. He was 63.

Steinbrenner was the brother of Hal Steinbrenner, the Yankees’ managing partner, and the oldest son of the late family patriarch, George Steinbrenner. Hank and Hal Steinbrenner began running the team during George Steinbrenner’s final years. George Steinbrenner died in 2010.