Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday night

Some channel –flipping may be required.

Rangers-Red Sox, June 11, 2006 (Game 1 of doubleheader)

NESN, 6 p.m.

Rangers lead the Red Sox, 4-2. Ninth inning. Two outs. Two runners on. David Ortiz at the plate. He swings and …

Bruins-Canucks, Game 2 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

The Bruins lose in OT on a goal by Bergy-biting nuisance Alex Burrows to fall behind in the series, 2-0. Just makes the comeback all the sweeter, right?

Celtics-Pistons, Game 7 of the 1987 Eastern Conference Finals

NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Larry Legend scores 37, and in a weird plot-twist, Pistons stars Adrian Dantley and Vinnie Johnson are knocked out of the game when they bump heads in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.