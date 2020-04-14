fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday night

No live sports? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the best rebroadcasts each evening.

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 14, 2020, an hour ago
Larry Bird and the Celtics went seven games with Bill Laimbeer and the Pistons in 1987 Eastern Conference finals.
Larry Bird and the Celtics went seven games with Bill Laimbeer and the Pistons in 1987 Eastern Conference finals.


Some channel –flipping may be required.

Rangers-Red Sox, June 11, 2006 (Game 1 of doubleheader)

NESN, 6 p.m.

Rangers lead the Red Sox, 4-2. Ninth inning. Two outs. Two runners on. David Ortiz at the plate. He swings and …

Bruins-Canucks, Game 2 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

The Bruins lose in OT on a goal by Bergy-biting nuisance Alex Burrows to fall behind in the series, 2-0. Just makes the comeback all the sweeter, right?

Celtics-Pistons, Game 7 of the 1987 Eastern Conference Finals

NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Larry Legend scores 37, and in a weird plot-twist, Pistons stars Adrian Dantley and Vinnie Johnson are knocked out of the game when they bump heads in the third quarter.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.