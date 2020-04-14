At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, possible loss of a pro team looms over day honoring its namesake

The Daytona Tortugas of the high Class A Florida State League play at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Fla. The ballpark, just two years younger than 108-year-old Fenway Park, happens to be the site where Robinson first broke baseball’s color barrier, in a minor-league game on March 17, 1946.

But a key piece of that legacy is at risk of being dishonored if MLB’s minor-league contraction plan is adopted.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball will honor the legacy of the integration of its sport with the annual Jackie Robinson Day. Normally it features tributes at baseball parks and all pro players wearing Robinson’s No. 42, but this year it will be recognized on MLB’s online platforms because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Tortugas are one of 42 teams targeted as part of MLB’s plan, a bit of cruel irony because Robinson wore No. 42 in the majors. The Tortugas are one of 13 teams targeted for complete elimination.

“History was made there at that site in March of 1946 and from that standpoint, that stadium is tremendously significant and hallowed ground in many ways,” said Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Museum, from Kansas City on Tuesday. “I don’t know all the business ramifications that are involved in making this decision but just from a pure historical perspective it certainly would be heartbreaking not to see professional baseball being played at that ballpark. It is a significant playing ground and very much a vital part of the integration of our sport but also to the integration of our society, given the magnitude of what Jackie Robinson represented.”

When Robinson played at City Island Ball Park in 1946, he was still a year away from being called up to the Dodgers and breaking the color barrier “officially” in a regular-season MLB game on April 15, 1947. Robinson in 1946 was a member of the Montreal Royals, the Los Angeles’ Dodgers International League farm team. The Dodgers’ farm team had already been driven out of two other Florida towns – Jacksonville and Sanford – because of racist opposition before being welcomed in Daytona Beach.

Robinson wore No. 9 for the Royals, which is why after receiving dispensation from MiLB and MLB, Tortugas players wear No. 9 on their jerseys on Jackie Robinson Day rather than the No. 42 that all other professional baseball teams do.

This weekend’s Jackie Robinson Day was going to be a little different, though.

“They were all going to wear No. 42 this weekend for the first time – as a symbolic measure with the 42 clubs potentially to be contracted as well as obviously the magnitude of Jackie’s number,” said Ryan Keur, president of the Tortugas.

MLB has maintained for months that it has made no final decisions on the Daytona club or any of the other 41 teams on its initial list that it presented to MiLB more than a year ago as part of discussions on a new professional baseball agreement that turned contentious last fall.

MLB and MiLB have tabled their talks for now in order to turn their attention to the far more pressing issue of health and safety issues related to the coronavirus pandemic that has postponed and threatens to shutter both leagues’ 2020 seasons entirely.

Before the games were paused, the specter of the Tortugas’ shutdown hovered over the franchise, which has been a member of the Cincinnati Reds family since 2015. Jackie Robinson Day at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, which was preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary of affiliated baseball this spring and summer, has always marked a moment unique to Daytona Beach.

Reese Smith, one of the owners of the Tortugas, senses either tone deafness or obliviousness behind MLB’s decision to include a team playing in a ballpark with the historical significance to its sport like the Tortugas have with Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

“There’s been many times I’ve been wondering, ‘Do they really know where the name of the stadium came from and where essentially the color barrier was broken?’” said Smith. “They do now, but I’m not sure they did at the time."

Keur said from ownership down to the Daytona Beach community, the reaction to seeing the Tortugas name on the list was one of shock and a determination to make MLB change its mind.

The city of Daytona Beach “has really gotten behind us,” said Keur, pledging $4 million in funds to remodel and revamp the ballpark, which in addition to a statue of Robinson in front also includes an outdoor Robinson museum.

The Tortugas draw 150,000 annually. The baseball team from the city’s historically Black university, Bethune-Cookman, uses the stadium as well, adding another 100,000 visitors each year.

Given what Robinson meant to both baseball and Daytona Beach, Keur can’t fathom an outcome where MLB deserts Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

“It’s the birthplace of where Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1946, and really the soul and heartbeat of a lot of diversity and inclusion initiatives that are being put out there today,” said Keur. “What Jackie Robinson meant to Daytona Beach, what Jackie Robinson Ballpark continues to now mean to Daytona Beach, to this community, to the baseball world is truly impactful and it spans much beyond baseball and much beyond sports but to society and everything that it stands for.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB