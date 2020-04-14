MLB is participating in a massive coronavirus study, report says

ESPN says the study will be run by Stanford University, USC and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (which has worked with MLB and other leagues on anti-doping testing in the past), and will utilize test kits that draw blood with a pinprick, which should offer relatively quick results.

Doctors who are coordinating the study are quick to note the data is not expected to hasten the game’s return; instead, the hope is scientists will get a better sense of what they are facing by looking at a broad, nationwide sample.

Major League Baseball is set to undertake a sizable study that will test up to 10,000 people for coronavirus antibodies, hoping the results will help researchers develop a better understanding of just how widespread the disease is across the country, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

NHL extending quarantine for players, coaches, and staff

The NHL will remain on pause through at least the end of the month.

The league on Tuesday announced it was extending its self-quarantine recommendation for players, coaches and staff through April 30.

The announcement marks the third time the NHL has pushed back its timetable since suspending play on March 12 because of the new coronavirus.

Pro wrestling deemed essential under governor’s order

Body slams and pile drives can go on in the Sunshine State.

With Florida under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's one business deemed essential by Florida's governor that is raising some eyebrows: pro wrestling.

Florida's top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis' stay-at-home order which was issued at the start of the month. Pro sports were added to a list of essential businesses allowed to stay open in an April 9 memorandum to include “employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience ... only if the location is closed to the general public.”

The amendment seems almost tailor-made for World Wrestling Entertainment. The WWE Performance Center is located in metro Orlando so chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is able to continuing putting on his show — without fans.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE spokesman Joe Villa said in a statement.

Senior British Open postponed, organizers hope for event later in the year

The Senior British Open has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, but organizers are still hoping the last senior major of the year can be played in 2020.

The event, due to take place at Sunningdale from July 23-26, is the fourth of the five senior majors to lose its scheduled place on the calendar because of the pandemic. R&A official Johnnie Cole-Hamilton says organizers are looking at alternative options to host the tournament “later in the year if at all possible.”

Word of the postponement comes a week after the regular British Open was called off for the first time since 1945. It’s been moved to next July so it can still be held at Royal St. George’s.

College baseball won’t hand out top award

There will be no Golden Spikes Award this year given to the best player in college baseball, ending a streak of 42 consecutive seasons. USA Baseball made the announcement Tuesday. It followed the NCAA’s decision to cancel spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus. Past winners included future NL MVPs Buster Posey, Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant. ... Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux spent his 54th birthday Tuesday live tweeting as MLB Network replayed some of the best performances of his brilliant career. He also was raising money for coronavirus victims. Maddux vowed to match up to $54,000 in donations for virus victims as part of his birthday celebration. ... Major League Soccer says its hopes of returning in mid-May are “extremely unlikely.” In a statement Tuesday, the league said guidance from federal and local public health officials is making it unlikely the league will be able to restart in about a month. MLS says the goal remains to play as many games as possible, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to potentially play an entire season even if there are enough dates available.