MLB is participating in a massive coronavirus study, report says

Major League Baseball is set to undertake a sizable study that will test up to 10,000 people for coronavirus antibodies, hoping the results will help researchers develop a better understanding of just how widespread the disease is across the country, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

Doctors who are coordinating the study are quick to note the data is not expected to hasten the game’s return; instead, the hope is scientists will get a better sense of what they are facing by looking at a broad, nationwide sample.

ESPN says the study will be run by Stanford University, USC and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (which has worked with MLB and other leagues on anti-doping testing in the past), and will utilize test kits that draw blood with a pinprick, which should offer relatively quick results.