PGA Tour to resume play in June without fans, report says

It was also reported that as the Tour looks to follow health and safety guidelines put in place by government, other early tournaments also are expected to be played without spectators.

If the Tour resumes, it stands to be the first professional sports league to resume play since the coronavirus outbreak.

PGA Tour officials are expected to announce this week the season will resume June 11 — without fans in attendance — at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, according to a Golf Digest report Tuesday.

The news comes in the wake of a memo sent by Tour officials late last week saying they were eyeing a possible return to action, at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, but also said the Tour was evaluating options to “preserve the maximum number of events we can while giving us more time as the crisis evolves.”

The Charles Schwab Challenge was originally scheduled for May, but per Golf Digest, that memo indicated a June return would be possible; the RBC Canadian Open, originally scheduled for June 11-14, will not be played, sources have said, freeing up the date.

The PGA hasn’t played an event since March, when it canceled The Players Championship after the first round. After that move, and decisions to close down big events such as March Madness and the NBA and NHL seasons, the dominoes continued to fall in the golf world.

All of golf’s major tournaments were either postponed or in the case of the British Open, canceled.

First, it was the Masters postponing — eventually until November — followed by the US Open and PGA postponing as well. The British Open was canceled for the first time since 1945.

On the Tour’s revamped schedule, per Golf Digest, is the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., June 25-28.

The partial schedule, per Golf Digest:

▪ RBC Heritage: June 18-21

▪ Travelers Championship: June 25-28

▪ Rocket Mortgage Classic: July 2-5

▪ John Deere Classic: July 9-12

▪ The Memorial Tournament: July 16-19

▪ 3M Open: July 23-26

▪ WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: July 29 - Aug. 2

Meanwhile, the Senior British Open has been postponed, but organizers are still hoping the last senior major of the year can be played in 2020.

The event, due to take place at Sunningdale from July 23-26, is the fourth of the five senior majors to lose its scheduled place on the calendar because of the pandemic.

