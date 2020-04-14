Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke believes there will be a baseball season

The last time Roenicke and the Sox experienced live baseball was a simulated game with Nate Eovaldi and Brandon Workman March 12. Just a day prior, Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the suspension of the NBA season. The other major professional sports leagues, including baseball, followed suit. Roenicke wants everyone to continue to take this seriously.

“If I’m going with my gut, I do," Roenicke said via Zoom Tuesday afternoon. “I’m in California. They put some pretty strict regulations on what you can do here. We’re basically at home, which most everyone is doing. I think if everyone stays along with the plans [medical experts] are putting out there for us, we’ve got a chance to at least level this thing off.”

Ron Roenicke thinks there will be some sort of baseball season this year.

Advertisement

“I’m hoping people in this country are starting to realize, it’s a lot more serious than I thought it was when we first talked about it at spring training,” he said. “Too many lives have been lost.”

If baseball returns this season, Roenicke, 63, said he’s not concerned about his health. A larger problem looms.

“The problem I see, we go back, right, and now one person tests positive, that’s huge,” he said. “That concerns me more than anything. Yes, we can play in an empty stadium and have them televised. I’m fine with all that. But if we go through this whole thing and we get everybody in shape, and then we have one person on one team test positive, how do we continue on with the league? To me, that’s going to be the most difficult thing.”

For now, the Red Sox are doing daily check-ins with players, via video, text messaging or Zoom. Pitching coach Dave Bush said most guys are on a 5-6 day throwing program.

Advertisement

“Pitchers are not going to be built up whenever we start,” Bush said. “I know that and everyone else knows that. So, how built up can we get them? How ready will they be to pitch in the beginning of the year?”

That’s when flexibility and roster creativity come into play, Bush noted, and both he and Roenicke hope the league expands rosters.

No timetable on McHugh

Collin McHugh (flexor strain) is back home in Atlanta. He’s working with a physical therapist and is building his strength back up, but there’s still no timetable on when he’ll return to full strength.

“I don’t believe his time frame has changed at all right now,” Bush said. “Still in the early stages of building up arm strength and looking at a throwing program. There’s no urgency immediately. He has a long throwing program to go through.”

Alex Verdugo (stress fracture in back) remained in Florida and is working out there. He’s taking full swings, running and throwing. Roenicke believes he will be ready to go if there is an Opening Day.

Dustin Pedroia (knee) isn’t ready for baseball activity.

“I texted him a couple of days ago,” Roenicke said. “He’s doing well with the family. He’s still not at a point where he’s thinking about trying to be ready to come back and join us.”

Baseball’s investigation into the Red Sox’ alleged cheating scandal also hangs over the team.Roenicke said he hopes to have an answer from the league office before they resume play.

Advertisement

Pearce says team will ‘be free’

Meanwhile, Steve Pearce said he and his Red Sox teammates were “all going to be free” when Major League Baseball releases its report. into the 2018 World Series championship team.

“That’s such a joke to us,” Pearce said in an interview on WEEI. “When it came out we were all kind of joking about it. We just want this to pass us. We won it fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we were all kind of like, 'I can’t believe this is even an issue.’ Once the report comes out we’re all going to be free.

Pearce, who played only 29 major league games last season, and none after May 31 because of numerous injuries, also said he was “officially retired.” In December, he said he was “unofficially retired.”

“It has been a good run,” said Pearce, who turned 37 on Monday.

Jenna Ciccotelli of the Boston.com staff contributed to this report.

Julian McWiliams can be reached at julian.mcwiliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack