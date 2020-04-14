Steve Pearce says Red Sox will be exonerated in sign-stealing scandal

“That’s such a joke to us,” he said. “When it came out we were all kind of joking about it. We just want this to pass us. We won it fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we were all kind of like, ‘I can’t believe this is even an issue.’ Once the report comes out we’re all going to be free," he said in an interview on WEEI.

Steve Pearce said he and his Red Sox teammates were “all going to be free” when Major League Baseball releases a report on its investigation into the alleged use of electronics to steal signs during their 2018 World Series championship season.

“You don’t like it, especially that we were the champions and individually I have that [World Series MVP] award. And we have this floating over our head when we just had such an unbelievable season. We had the perfect team and great camaraderie with everybody and then this gets thrown out here. We’re just like, ‘What the heck?’ … We just want this to pass us. We just want to play some baseball. Another bump in the road, I guess.”

Pearce, who played only 29 major-league games last season and none after May 31, also said he was “officially retired.” In December, he said he was “unofficially retired.”

“It has been a good run,” Pearce said.

Pearce lives in Florida but is a lifelong Boston sports fan — his father, Steve, is from Rehoboth. He said he bought season tickets to watch Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

“I’ve been a huge Pats fan pretty much my whole life,” Pearce said. “I got to watch Tom Brady come in there and take the franchise and do it for 20 years. As much as I love the Patriots, I love Tom Brady, too, and when he gets to come down to Tampa, I’m looking forward to watching him play. It was a no-brainer for me to get those tickets.”