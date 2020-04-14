Yankees’ Hank Steinbrenner dies

Hank Steinbrenner , the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at age 63. The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Fla., due to a long-standing health issue. Steinbrenner had once hoped to succeed as father as the team’s controlling owner. Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees’ ownership. “We’re keepers of the flame, I guess,” he said then. “I don’t particularly necessarily enjoy it. It was kind of thrust upon me. At some point, if you’re going to be a leader, you’ve got to step up and you can’t hide in the office.” But brother Hal Steinbrenner , 11 years younger, was put in charge in November 2008. While Hank was in his 13th season as a general partner and 11th as co-chair, he did not appear to have much involvement in the team’s operations in recent years. Still, Hal said he consulted Hank and sisters Jessica and Jennifer on all major decisions.

Donald Parham led XFL tight ends in yards and receptions. Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Donald Parham Jr., who led XFL tight ends in yards and receptions, has signed a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team said Tuesday. Parham had 24 receptions for 307 yards and four touchdowns for the Dallas Renegades before the XFL season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parham was also the only tight end in the league to have a 100-yard receiving game. Parham spent time with the Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins during the offseason last year … The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins. The Lions did not release terms of the contract Tuesday. Wiggins joined Detroit as a free agent in 2018. … Guard Mike Iupati is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, joining a glut of free agent additions focused on the offensive line. Iupati started 15 games at left guard last season for Seattle, his first with the Seahawks.

Hockey

NWHL to add Toronto franchise

The US-based National Women’s Hockey League is in the process of establishing an expansion franchise in the Toronto area, a person with direct knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. The team will be headed by Margaret “Digit” Murphy, and the former Brown University coach already has begun building a roster of players, the person said. The Toronto-area team would be the NWHL’s first in Canada and increase the league’s number of franchises to six, joining teams in Boston; Monmouth Junction, N.J.; Danbury, Conn.; Buffalo; and Saint Paul, Minn. … Two-time Stanley Cup-winning forward Kris Versteeg is retiring after 11 NHL seasons. The 33-year-old announced his decision through the NHL Players’ Association on Tuesday, and after ending this season playing with his brother, Mitch, with Slovakia’s HK Nitra.

Colleges

Kentucky’s Richards to join NBA draft

Kentucky's Nick Richards is headed to the NBA Draft. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA draft and forgo his final season of collegiate eligibility by signing with an agency. The 6-foot-11 junior is the fourth Wildcats starter to turn pro … Emoni Bates of Michigan was named Gatorade’s national player of the year in high school basketball on Tuesday, becoming the first sophomore to win the award. Bates beat out Evan Mobley of California and Cade Cunningham of Texas, the top-ranked seniors in the country. Bates could potentially be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. … Less than a week after announcing her intention to transfer from Kent State University, former Archbishop Williams basketball star Asiah Dingle committed to Stony Brook University Monday afternoon. A two-time Globe All-Scholastic and three-time MIAA Division 3 state champion at Archies, the 5-foot-4 guard from Stoughton announced her transfer Thursday. She hopes to be granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. Greg Levinsky

Miscellany

Kenya marathoner suspended

Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been provisionally suspended for suspected doping. The charge against Wanjiru was announced Tuesday by track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit, which cited suspicious readings in his biological passport. The 27-year-old Wanjiru won in London in 2017 before returning to the city to finish eighth in the marathon at that year’s world championships. Wanjiru said he was innocent of the charge in a statement posted on social media … Jim Frey, who managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series, has died. He was 88. Frey died Sunday at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.