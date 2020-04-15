Boston’s small dance businesses are struggling to pay the rent

With income from classes for kids and adults, and from rentals, mostly to other dancers and musicians, the Kieran Jordan Dance Studio has squeaked by, breaking even from month to month. But the studio, like other businesses deemed nonessential, has been closed since March 12 , and Jordan worries that may mean giving up the space entirely. She has not yet paid her April rent but has agreed to keep in touch with her landlord as she seeks relief funds, donations, and other resources.

Three years ago, Irish step dancer Kieran Jordan opened her own studio in Hyde Park’s Cleary Square, near a Walgreen’s, a McDonald’s, and the commercial area’s Caribbean restaurants and hair/nail salons. The 400-square-foot boutique studio would serve as a dedicated home for her company’s creative work and teaching, and as a much-needed rental space for classes, rehearsals, and community events. She spent roughly $10,000 on a professional sprung foam/wood floor and other renovations.





The Kieran Jordan dance studio has had to close during the coronavirus pandemic. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Losing even a small studio like Jordan’s would be a blow for the local dance community. Good, affordable spaces with the right flooring and equipment are often booked months in advance, as the supply of spaces dwindles. Third Life Studio in Somerville folded last July after lease issues. Deborah Mason, a veteran of the area dance scene for decades, has moved her busy dance studio six times. The vibrant Jeannette Neill Dance Studio near North Station closed in 2017 after nearly 40 years. (Rent was an issue, according to Neill.) Most recently, Cambridge’s Green Street Studios closed in October 2019 after losing its space, leaving the 5,000 people who passed through its doors each year in the lurch.

Maintaining any kind of professional dance career in Boston takes more than grit and talent. No one’s in it for the money, and relatively few actually make a living. Most perform and teach as freelancers, with no contracts, no job protection, no union to lobby for them. They often supplement their income with wellness or hospitality work.

COVID-19 has only made the situation more precarious. In Kenmore Square, Boston BeauTease impresario Alex Newman, better known as Scratch, says he has reached out to his landlords about rent forgiveness, but has gotten no response. While he has paid April rent for his studio, Arts Nexus, making rent for May will mean going into personal debt, he says.

Newman opened Arts Nexus, which holds three studios, last September, just as Green Street Studios was on the chopping block. He envisioned it as a home for his 15-year-old burlesque troupe (formerly Boston Babydolls), as well as income-producing rental space.

Rent for the Arts Nexus space is more than $3,500 a month, and the studio had not yet gotten the traffic to cover costs, Newman says, but rentals were growing every month. He hoped the trajectory would continue. Now the space, like Kieran Jordan’s, is shut down. “We don’t have enough of a track record to get a bridge loan from the Small Business Association or anyone else,” Newman says. “So what do I do? My guess is, go out of business.”

Studio at 550 does have the track record, but it may not be enough. The four-year-old dance-enabled multidisciplinary arts studio has been renting a space (formerly Boston Dance Company’s studios for more than 25 years) in Cambridge’s Central Square. Officially designated a “Cultural District” by Massachusetts Cultural Council, Central Square has long been considered a hub for dance, anchored by The Dance Complex and Green Street Studios. With the latter’s closure after nearly three decades, Studio at 550 had been operating at near capacity. But the building has been sold, to be converted into micro apartments, and the organization was in the midst of looking for a new home when the COVID-19 closures hit. With no emergency funds in place, dancer Callie Chapman, who is the organization’s director, and more than 20 teachers are out of work.

Cambridge-based artists have been advocating for a practical, sustainable cultural plan for years, and Chapman has participated in numerous efforts and zoning board meetings to lobby for infrastructure, protections, and incentives. “Central Square’s artistic and vibrant essence is being threatened,” she says. The solution, she adds, is “major planning and coming together between the arts communities, landlords, and government. What everyone seems to want is controlled locations purchased and deeded, not by a developer who wants to make a profit, but by an entity whose mission is for the arts.” What that entity might be has yet to be determined.

Boston’s most promising and ambitious new dance venue has government support but now faces a fund-raising battle in an uncertain climate. Mayor Walsh called the Interdisciplinary Performing Arts Center (IPAC) slated to activate the historic Dorchester Theatre building “the true embodiment of the goals of my Cultural Plan.” Dancers/choreographers Lorraine Chapman (no relation to Callie) and Lucy Warren-Whitman conceived the organization as a space for diverse groups of artists to gather and collaborate, and incorporated it as a cooperative to give artist members a voice and partial ownership. The organization had just entered its second phase of building out the physical space — including two spacious studios with dancer-friendly floors — when COVID-19 hit.

But Chapman says they are still moving forward, “We are working on all our options for loans and investments. Now would be a great time for any local philanthropists interested in building infrastructures for artists. Even before coronavirus, one of the biggest problems has been enough affordable workspaces, and our hope is that IPAC can provide exactly that.”

Relatively well-established organizations, such as Urbanity Dance, Mass Motion Dance, and Deborah Mason Performing Arts Center, are also looking into small business loans and grants, as well as pumping up requests for donations, given the loss of teaching and/or performing income. Urbanity Dance managing director Stacy Handler says the organization has a plan they hope will help carry them through the next few months, including online classes and a “Keep Urbanity Dancing Fund” anchored by a virtual Dance-a-Thon, plus a digital main event on April 30

After canceling the rest of its spring season, Boston’s most prominent dance employer, Boston Ballet, announced April 10 that it would begin furloughing its more than 500 employees, in five waves. Over the next four months, executive director Max Hodges and artistic director Mikko Nissinen are taking a voluntary 50 percent cut in salary. The ballet has created virtual lesson plans for the students of its school, and is seeking government funding and encouraging patrons to turn unused performance tickets into tax-deductible donations. The plan is to return to the stage in August, with the postponed “Carmen.”

With just six salaried employees, the Dance Complex owns its building in Central Square and generates income from hosting performances and renting space to more than 50 dance teachers. The organization is soliciting donations to a fund dedicated to helping teachers pay for rental space when the complex reopens. It’s also hosting online events and @instagramlive classes, with donations suggested to help support teachers.

Dance Complex director Peter DiMuro says he is amazed at the spirit that dancers are showing, despite the ongoing hardships, and points out that the arts can be both balm and inspiration in times of duress. However, he cautions, “When this current situation dies down, the question becomes — again, sadly — how do we keep the value for what dance and the creative arts do when not in these extreme situations? What structures, what systems, what awareness do we put in place during non-crisis times that help us avoid erasure and build for the future?”

