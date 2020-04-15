Massachusetts casinos record their worst month yet amid coronavirus closures

Revenue at the state’s three casinos plummeted in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, leading state regulators to close the facilities halfway through the month.
Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield, and Encore Boston Harbor had about $35 million in gambling revenue between March 1 and March 15, when the facilities agreed with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to temporarily shut down in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Though the circumstances make the casinos’ performance in the first half of the month difficult to compare with other periods, the March totals were smaller than in any other month in which all three casinos were operating. That includes last June, the month in which Encore opened in Everett and operated for only a week.
But the totals for April are certain to be the worst yet. The casinos are closed at least until May 4, which means none of them will be able to bring in any gambling revenue this month.
The relatively new industry in Massachusetts has been among the hardest hit, even in a hospitality sector that is being pummeled by the social distancing measures that make many leisure activities impossible.
Amid the shutdown, the owners of MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park have placed huge swaths of their workforces on furlough. Encore Boston Harbor says it will keep all of its full- and part-time employees on its payroll through May 15.
